August 15, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara will visit Visakhapatnam on an official tour for two days on August 16 to 17. He is likely to take part in the programmes at Radisson Blu, IIM Visakhapatnam, Gadiraju Palace and Sagar Nagar, according to a release here on Tuesday.