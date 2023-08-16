HamberMenu
SBI achieved 13% growth in gross advances, says chairman

Dinesh Kumar Khara inaugurates a two-day property show in Vizag

August 16, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara has said that in the April - June quarter of the current financial year, the bank has achieved 13.9% growth in gross advances, and this year an overall growth of 12% is expected. The bank would open 300 more branches this year, based on the requirement, he said.

The SBI Chairman is on a two-day visit to Visakhapatnam to participate in a series of programmes in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday and Thursday. He inaugurated a two-day property show and auto expo at Gadiraju Palace at MVP Colony on Wednesday.

Interacting with the media after inaugurating the expo, Mr. Dinesh said that the processing fee on loans to be availed at the expo would be waived off. A relief of 25 basis points on automobile loans and 20 basis points on home loans would be given to borrowers availing of loans at the show, if the disbursement of loan happens before September 30. He appealed to property and automobile buyers to avail of the facility.

Replying to queries, he said that the interest rate on the loans would be linked to the ‘scoring’ (credit score) of the borrowers. He said that SBI has 56 specialised processing centres across India to handle agriculture-related loans in addition to some other branches handling agriculture loans. The number of specialised branches would be scaled up. The bank also has around 70,000 correspondents for disbursal of agri loans, and this number would be further increased to 1 lakh.

The NPA in agricultural loans has come down, he said.

To another query, he said that the bank already has a Local Head Office (LHO) in Amaravati, and based on the location of the capital, it would be set up.

