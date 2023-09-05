HamberMenu
Saving the motherland was our priority even in the face of bullets, say war veterans in Visakhapatnam

September 05, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
War veterans being felicitated at a programme organised by the BJP in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

War veterans being felicitated at a programme organised by the BJP in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

War veterans from Visakhapatnam, who had participated in various wars, fondly recalled how saving the motherland was uppermost in their minds, even as bullets rained on them.

In all, eight war veterans from the city, were felicitated at the BJP office here on Tuesday as part of the ‘Mera Mati Mera Desh’ programme and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

“I was carrying the treatment box in one hand and a rifle with the other. I had to treat the soldiers injured in the war as a medical professional, and our (soldiers) duty was to “live for the country” and “die for the country,” said Dr. Chandrasekhar, who had taken VRS, following a heart attack.

Dr. Chandrasekhar is also the State president of War Veteran’s India and also its national general secretary.

The other war veterans, who were felicitated are Uma Kumar, G.G. Rao, Y.V. Rao, I.V. Rao, Ram Babu, Shyam Kumar and Subhan.

