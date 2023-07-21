Saurabh Prasad takes over as Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division

July 21, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Saurabh Prasad, an officer of the 1991 batch of Indian Railways Service of Mechanical Engineers, assumed charge as the new Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division, in place of the present DRM Anup Satpathy, who has been transferred on promotion, on Friday evening.

Mr. Saurabh has extensive experience in train operations and maintenance as well as project experience on Central Railway, Western Railway, West Central Railway and Konkan Railway. Prior to taking over as Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, he was working as Chief Rolling Stock Engineer, Central Railway.

He is credited with the launch of multiple Vande Bharat Express trains from Mumbai. As Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai, on Western Railway, he led upgradation and beautification of suburban stations in Mumbai. He has been instrumental in turn-around of Parel Workshop from a repairer to manufacturer of locomotives for Steel and power plants, rail and logistics sector, as well as Hill Railways. He has piloted setting up of the Rolling Stock Component Factory at Ratnagiri. He had also handled business development and projects in India and abroad, while in Konkan Railway.

Mr. Saurabh Prasad did his undergraduate education in Mechanical Engineering at the Indian Railway Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, Jamalpur. He did his Master of Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA, where his thesis in the area of Logistics and Supply Chain Management was conferred Special Mention Award. He was awarded Gold Medal in the Advanced Management Programme held at NAIR, INSEAD Singapore and ICLIF/ Malaysia; and conferred ‘National Award for Outstanding service’ by the Ministry of Railways. He is a Fellow of Institution of Engineers (India).

