HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Satya Sai youth conference held in Vizag

October 28, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Sathya Sai central trust managing trustee R.J. Ratnakar on Saturday inaugurated a two-day State-level youth conference titled Sai Yuva Swaram at AP MedTech Zone here. He urged the youth to re-engage in the service of backward classes.

Nimish Pandya, national president of the organisation, hoisted the Prashanthi flag. RINL-VSP CMD Atul Bhatt attended the event and said Sri Sathya Sai organisation has always been a special place for the youth.

MD of MedTech Zone Jitendra Sharma said ‘Prasantinilayam’ is not a service centre or a spiritual headquarters but a fount of knowledge. They published a spiritual magazine called ‘Srivani’. The programme saw the participation of 1,200 youth from across the State.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.