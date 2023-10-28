Satya Sai youth conference held in Vizag

October 28, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Sri Sathya Sai central trust managing trustee R.J. Ratnakar on Saturday inaugurated a two-day State-level youth conference titled Sai Yuva Swaram at AP MedTech Zone here. He urged the youth to re-engage in the service of backward classes.

Nimish Pandya, national president of the organisation, hoisted the Prashanthi flag. RINL-VSP CMD Atul Bhatt attended the event and said Sri Sathya Sai organisation has always been a special place for the youth.

MD of MedTech Zone Jitendra Sharma said ‘Prasantinilayam’ is not a service centre or a spiritual headquarters but a fount of knowledge. They published a spiritual magazine called ‘Srivani’. The programme saw the participation of 1,200 youth from across the State.