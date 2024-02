February 25, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust managing trustee R.J. Rathnakar on Saturday inaugurated Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Premaamrutha Seva Nilayam at Gadugupalli tribal village of Paderu mandal. A large number of devotees participated in event and the tribal youth took out a bike rally. Mr. Rathnakar said that the objective of the Nilayam is to wean away the tribal youth from vices and make them good citizens.

