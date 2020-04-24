Sathya Sai devotees organise service activities

Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation of Visakhapatnam district organised service activities and spiritual programmes to mark the 9th ‘aaradhana mahotsavam’ of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

Devotees chanted Omkaram, Suprabhatham at their homes strictly following the lockdown guidelines given by Nimish Pandya, All India president, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation.

The Ukkunagaram Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi provided breakfast, lunch, dinner and fruits on Friday to around 40 stranded labour from other Sates who were sheltered at Government Junior College at Aganampudi with the financial assistance of the Computer society of India, Vizag chapter.

K.K. Ghosh, Director - projects, RINL/Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and Vice-Chairman, Computer society of India(CSI), and B Govardhana Reddy, secretary, CSI and others participated in the programme.

Mr. Ghosh presented a cheque towards one day’s food expenses to G. Ramakrishna, convener, Ukkunagaram Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi on behalf of CSI.

K.C. Das, Director (Personnel), Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and Chairman, CSI, Vizag chapter, spoke.

D. Sridhar, Zonal Commissioner, Zone-5, GVMC, presented essential commodities to the needy from Paderu, who were stranded in Vizag, at a programme held at Sri Sathya Sai Mandir, Tunglam, on Friday.