Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was instrumental in making Andhra University in Visakhapatnam a top-class institution

September 5 is celebrated as Teachers’ Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of one of India’s topmost educationists, who went on to become free India’s first Vice President and the second President of the Indian Republic, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Though the country owes a lot to this intellectual genius, it is the ‘City of Destiny’ (Visakhapatnam) and more so the oldest and the biggest public university in the residual state of Andhra Pradesh, Andhra University, should remember his contribution, in making the university a top-class temple of education, during his time and the years to come.

Dr. Radhakrishnan took over the reins of the nascent university, after its founding Vice-Chancellor and another eminent educationist Dr. C.R. Reddy had stepped down in 1931.

Nobel Laureate C.V. Raman, who was part of Radhakrishnan’s core team at AU, had once remarked, “In 1934, it was like a story from the Arabian Nights: Radhakrishnan had waved his wand and a university complete with buildings and staff had sprung up.”

Even before Sarvepalli had become the V-C of AU, in December 1927, he was invited to deliver the first convocation address by the then V-C Prof. C.R. Reddy, and his address had set the tone for what became his general approach to the young minds in India. He had spoken of liberty of mind, spirit of self-criticism and a rejection of conformity. Delivering that address, he had foreseen the future, and had warned against the replacement of English with Telugu, as the medium of instruction.

He was critical of the Andhra politics that mired the setting up of the university in this part of the State and did not mince words to say: “If we do not wash our hands, we are dirty; if we do, we are wasting water. You cannot stint money and then complain that Andhra University is a second-class institution, if not a failure”.

This had set the tone for his vision for this nascent university.

Starting almost from the scratch, Sarvepalli in his very first senate meeting had secured the appointment of staff for the departments of English, Telugu, French and History and was instrumental in setting up of the College of Arts and a postgraduate degree in a course in history.

He was also the one to start the department of Philosophy and Religious Studies and Sugar Technology, which later came to be known as the Department of Chemical Engineering.

He toured the length and breadth of the country to hand-pick the best teaching talents and a few to the acclaimed list include Humayun Kabir, Hiren Mukherjee, eminent mathematician S.C. Chawla from Lahore and from chemistry he brought in German Professor Ludwig Wolf, who was exiled by Adolf Hitler.

He also invited Krishna Menon and John Matthai, but they refused for having other commitments.

Among his last appointments include V.K.R.V. Rao, the eminent economist, and one among the doyen’s in chemistry T.R. Seshadri.

He had also drafted Dr. C.V. Raman, as a member of the syndicate to design the syllabus for sciences and also act as honorary professor and Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya for taking up the responsibilities for the studies in technology and engineering.

Sports and games

Sarvepalli not only contributed immensely to the academic and getting the required funds from the then government and Maharajah’s to expand the campus and build the buildings, but also started a tennis court, a cricket ground and a football ground.

In 1932, he negotiated with the then India’s test captain Col C.K. Nayudu to coach the university cricket team, but it did not materialise due to his premature departure.

Sarvepalli lived with his family in a round building that stood on the beach road, but was demolished by the authorities concerned, despite stiff resistance from the Vizagites who wanted to convert the building into a heritage building.

He was the one who started the endowment lectures and had invited M.K. Gandhi to deliver a lecture. Though Gandhi could not make it, Rabindranath Tagore had come on his invitation and had delivered a lecture called the ‘Man’.

(Excerpts and quotes from the book ‘Radhakrishnan – A Biography’ written by Sarvepalli Gopal)

