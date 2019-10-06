Saraswati puja performed

Devotees worshipped Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari in the temple at One Town area in the incarnation of Saraswati on Saturday. The goddess was decorated as Saraswati amid water in the sanctum sanctorum after the morning ‘pujas’.

Under the supervision of the chief priest R.B.B. Kumar, 2,000 students performed Saraswati Puja in three instalments. ‘Vasavi homam’ was organised.

Women recited ‘Lalitaparayanam’ and ‘Devi Bhagavatam.’ Trust president Penugonda Venkata Chandrasekhar and secretary Doma Venkata Balaji Kumar supervised the arrangements.