Visakhapatnam

Saraswati puja performed

Children performing Saraswati puja at Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari temple on Saturday.

Children performing Saraswati puja at Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari temple on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

more-in

2,000 students performed the Puja in three instalments

Devotees worshipped Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari in the temple at One Town area in the incarnation of Saraswati on Saturday. The goddess was decorated as Saraswati amid water in the sanctum sanctorum after the morning ‘pujas’.

Under the supervision of the chief priest R.B.B. Kumar, 2,000 students performed Saraswati Puja in three instalments. ‘Vasavi homam’ was organised.

Women recited ‘Lalitaparayanam’ and ‘Devi Bhagavatam.’ Trust president Penugonda Venkata Chandrasekhar and secretary Doma Venkata Balaji Kumar supervised the arrangements.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2020 8:39:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/saraswati-puja-performed/article29606835.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY