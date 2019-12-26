SARAS DWCRA exhibition in Vizag from today

The city will host ‘Sale of Articles of Rural Artisan Societies’ (SARAS)- All India DWCRA Bazaar at Andhra University Engineering Grounds from December 27 to January 7, DRDA Project Director V. Visweswara Rao told the media here on Thursday.

The annual event being organised with the support of the Central and State governments will remain open for visitors from 10 a.m. to 9.30 p.m.

“Women working with various Self Help Groups (SHGs) from 20 States including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Goa, Haryana, Assam, Himachal Pradesh will participate in the event. As many as 212 stalls of jewellery, handicrafts, household and decorative articles, garments, dry fruits and others will be set up,” said Mr. Visweswara Rao.

Food court

The exhibition will also have food courts serving traditional delicacies from Rayalaseema and other regions. Cultural programmes will also be organised at the venue daily.

Collector V. Vinay Chand will inaugurate the exhibition at 4 p.m. on Friday.