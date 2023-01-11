ADVERTISEMENT

Sarada Peetham seers visit Sankar Foundation in Visakhapatnam

January 11, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Swaroopanandendra Swami and Swathmanandendra Swami of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham visited Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital on the occasion of successful completion of four lakh eye surgeries by the hospital, here on Wednesday. The spiritual Gurus were given warm reception by the employees on their arrival, who later took part in sapling plantation programme on the hospital premises. Addressing the employees, Sri Swaroopanandendra Swami highlighted the services of Sankar Foundation to the society, particularly the poor and needy people of the region in providing quality eye care services. They distributed medicines and fruits to the inmates of the hospital to mark the occasion. Managing Trustee & CEO, KBN Manimala, Executive Trustee, A Vijayakumar, Trustee, A Krishnakumar, AGM (Operations), KV Venugopal, Dy General Manager (PR & Liaison), K Bangar Raju, were present.

