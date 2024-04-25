Santragachi-Secunderabad, SMV Bengaluru-Guwahati trains via Duvvada to clear summer rush

April 25, 2024 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Special trains will be operated from SMV Benguluru to Guwahati, and from Santragachi to Secunderabad via Duvvada to clear the rush of passengers during the summer vacations.

Train no. 06569 SMV Bengaluru- Guwahati special train will leave SMV Bengaluru station on Sundays at 00.30 hours from April 28 to May 19 and reach Duvvada at 7.53 p.m. on the same day. It will depart from Duvvada at 7.55 p.m. to reach Guwahati at 5.30 a.m. on Tuesdays. (four trips)

In the return direction, 06570 Guwahti -SMV Bengaluru special train will leave Guwahati on Wednesdays at 6 a.m. from May 1 to 22 to reach Duvvada on the next day at 3.08 p.m. and leaves at 3.10 p.m. to reach SMV Bengaluru at 10 a.m. on Fridays. (four trips).

These trains will have 14 III-tier AC economy, four II-tier AC and two Generator Motor Cars.

Train No. 07234 Secunderabad- Santragachi special train will leave Secunderabad on Sundays at 11.40 p.m. from April 28 to June 30 to reach Duvvada on the next day at 12 noon. It will depart from Duvvada at 12.02 p.m. to reach Santragachi on Tuesdays at 5 a.m.

In the return direction, 07235 Santragachi- Secunderabad special train will leave Santragachi on Tuesdays at 12.20 p.m. from April 30 to July 2 and will reach Duvvada on the next day at 3.20 a.m. and depart at 3.22 a.m. to reach Secunderabad on Wednesdays at 3 p.m.

These trains will have 18 general second-class and two second-class-cum-luggage coaches.