‘Sankranti Sambaralu’ ushers in a rural ambience at AUCE grounds

January 13, 2024 08:21 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A rural atmosphere was recreated with models of tent-like houses, a well with a pulley, a decorated bull, rangolis, ‘puli veshalu’ (tiger dance), ‘Tappetagullu’ and Dhimsa artistes, as part of the Maha Sankranti celebrations organised by Team GVL at the AU College of Engineering (AUCE) grounds, on Friday.

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and his wife formally inaugurated the Sankranti celebrations by performing the puja amidst chanting of the Vedas. A festive atmosphere prevailed at the sprawling ground with artistes performing folk dances like Tappetagulu and Puli Veshalu, women playing ‘Kolatam’ (dancing rhythmically with sticks in both hands) and women drawing rangolis in different shapes and hues.

A stage was erected to enable artistes to showcase their talents.

Around 50 stalls displaying handloom textiles and toys and selling traditional foods have also been set up for the benefit of visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that the event was organised to make the city folk aware of the rich rural traditions and culture. The folk artistes would entertain the people of the city for four days. He expressed the desire that the New Year would bring joy and prosperity in the lives of the people.

The festival will be open for visitors from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from January 13 to 15.