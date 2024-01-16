Sankranti sambaralu by Team GVL draws good response

January 16, 2024 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The good response to the Sankranti Sambaralu, organised by Team GVL at AU College of Engineering (AUCE) ground, led to the organisers extending it till January 16 evening. The festival was supposed to have concluded on Monday.

The State Bank of India (SBI) stall, set up at the festival, has drawn 1.5 lakh visitors and their business had multiplied with the visitors making inquiries about various products like home loans, car loans and Mudra loans. The festivities gave an opportunity to SBI to showcase its products to the visitors, Cheruvu Ramakotaiah of Team GVL told media persons at the AUCE ground on Tuesday morning.

He said that 1,000 persons had voluntarily enrolled in Team GVL at the event. He said that the event would conclude with Deepotsavam on Tuesday evening.

“I draw inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who believes in mingling with the people and knowing their difficulties. Politics is not mere mudslinging on the Opposition parties. Yesterday (January 15) an estimated 1 lakh people visited the stalls at Sankranti Sambaralu,” Rajya Sabha Member GVL Narasimha Rao, who was instrumental in the conduct of the festival, told the media.

The objective of organising the event was to enable the younger generation, particularly, those born and brought up in cities, to know about the rich traditions and culture of rural areas. There was traffic jam at Maddilapalem junction, on the road leading to the venue of the festival, due to which many people could not attend. This was the reason for the extension of the event till Tuesday evening.

The village atmosphere recreated at the ground was a big draw for the visitors. The bullock carts, decorated bulls (Gangireddulu), Haridasulu, folk art performances like Tappetagullu and Puli Veshalu (Tiger dance) and the large than life statues of bulls made many visitors to click pictures and share them on social media. He hailed the cooperation of BJP Parliament district president Raveendra Medapati in the organisation of the festival.

Dismissing allegations of corruption in the organisation of the festival, Mr. Narasimha Rao said the tremendous success of the festival has caused envy among those make such ‘baseless charges’. He said 80% of the performers were local folk and classical dancers and artistes. Not even a single paisa was collected from them.

The stalls were mostly set up by traditional artisans like weavers and toymakers. No money was collected for the erection of the stalls. On the contrary, the stall organisers were provided free power and water supply, he added.

