Sankranti rush: 24 private buses seized for charging excess fare

Cracking the whip on the private bus operators who are fleecing passengers by charging excess fare keeping in view the Sankranti rush, the transport officials have registered cases against 73 private bus managements in Visakhapatnam. The officials have also seized 24 buses.

The Transport Department has launched a special drive in the district and special teams are conducting checks at various places along the NH-16. It is learnt that many private buses coming from Hyderabad and Vijayawada were found collecting about 20% to 30% excess fare from the passengers.

Special drive

“The special drive began on January 2. Till Wednesday, we have booked cases against the owners of 49 private buses. On Thursday morning, the managements of 24 more buses were booked,” said Deputy Transport Commissioner (Visakhapatnam) G. Raja Ratnam.

The special drive will continue till January 25, the DTC said

Appeal to passengers

Mr. Raja Ratnam also appealed to the passengers that they could bring it notice of the department if they find any private bus collecting excess fare than the normal charges.

“The passengers can also approach the Deputy Transport Commissioner’s office. Stringent action will be taken against the bus operators for such malpractice,” said Mr. Raja Ratnam.