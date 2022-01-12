Sankranti homecoming fills bogies of Vizag-bound trains

VISAKHAPATNAM:

With the Sankranti rush picking up rail commuters demand more trains

All the regular trains coming to Visakhapatnam from Hyderabad, Bengaluru are fully booked ahead of Sankranti. There is also high demand for dedicated overnight trains from Chennai to Visakhapatnam, but in the existing overnight train was converted into a day train, forcing passengers to sit through the 780-km journey.

A large number of people from Visakhapatnam region, especially those employed in the IT sector, are living in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. Many families normally return to Vizag during weekends and holidays, and most of them make it a point to return home for Sankranti.

It may be recalled that a special weekly train, run by the South Western Railway (SWR) on a regular basis from Visakhapatnam to Yeswantapur (Bengaluru), in the past on the demand from Telugu people, was an overwhelming success. The train no. 06579/80 was withdrawn in Nov 2018 despite the huge demand, and the previous Railway Minister had promised in Parliament to revive it but the pandemic came in handy for the authorities to delay its revival.

A special train has been announced from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru by the East Coast Railway (E Co R) for those returning to Bengaluru after the festival. While the SWR is ready to operate a special train from Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam, South Central Railway (SCR), through which this train has to run for more than half the distance, is said to have not given the slot, on the plea of path constraints and platform availability en route, according to sources.

The special train announced by E Co R from Visakhapatnam to Yelahanka (Bengaluru) is getting good response. There are no vacant berths in the regular trains 18464 Prasanthi and 12864 Yeswantpur-Howrah, between Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam, on Jan 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16. Both trains have a huge wait list.

The regular trains between Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam like Janmabhoomi, Garibrath, Godavari,Visakha and Kacheguda are fully booked in all classes on Jan 12, 13 and 14 and in Sleeper class on Jan 15 and 16 also. The regular trains from Visakhapatnam to Howrah are also fully booked on Jan 12 and 13.

A comparison between various modes of transport between Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru shows that the starting fares of trains are the lowest compared to other modes.

Public and various rail forums demand introduction of more trains from Visakhapatnam to Benguluru, Chennai,Hyderabad and Howrah on a regular basis.

