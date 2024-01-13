Sankranti festive rush peaks at bus and railway stations, airport in Visakhapatnam

January 13, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The city’s bus and railway stations, and airport have been jam-packed on Saturday with commuters returning or going home for the Sankranti festival that falls on January 15 (Monday).

While the railway station and the airport were filled with people coming from different parts of the country, the bus station here was seen with passengers going towards the north coastal districts like Srikakulam and Vizianagaram and the neighbouring Godavari districts.

People also commuting on private transport vehicles like cabs and contract carriers (travel buses) as alternative options after failing to get confirmed seats in the public transport.

P. Mohana Rao, a private employee in the city, said, “I did not get confirmed tickets for my sudden journey from Visakhapatnam to Parvathipuram on Saturday. So, I booked a cab for my family to travel from here. This is the only occasion when we must go to our village.”

RTC Deputy Chief Traffic Manager G. Satyanarayana said, “We have seen a huge rush of passengers at the bus station on Saturday. We operated 250 buses, including 100 regular services, to different parts from here. There are no additional charges on special services. This rush will continue till the afternoon of Bhogi day, January (14).”

The Waltair railway division spokesperson said that at least 30 special trains are being operated from various places to Visakhapatnam keeping in mind the rush of passengers due to the Sankranti festival.

“Hyderabad trains are getting packed with the passengers as those trains usually have huge demand in peak season. The Vande Bharat train is also in full demand as people are not worried about fares of the train,” the spokesperson said.

On the other hand, Road Transport Authority (RTA) Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Rajaratnam said that the raids on private travellers started on Saturday (January 13). Their team kept a vigil on private vehicles coming to Visakhapatnam from Vijayawada route.

“We booked five cases on Saturday. Passengers are believed to have paid ₹500 to ₹1,000 extra in these private buses. According to our feedback from them, they opted for private travels as they could not get confirmed tickets in public transport,” Mr. Rajaratnam told The Hindu on Saturday.

RTC officials said that special buses are being operated in Visakhapatnam region from January 9 to January 21. Advance reservations can be made online at www.apsrtconline.in or through their authorised agents at key junctions. Passengers booking return tickets will get 10% discount. There are 30 services to Hyderabad, 60 to Vijayawada, 25 to Kakinada, 25 to Rajamahendravaram and remaining buses to other places. “We operate extra buses if needed, so people need not depend on the private travels,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

In search of a better livelihood, many people from north coastal Andhra Pradesh migrate to places like Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad and other fast-growing cities in the country. This is the only festival that bring them back to their native places to spend time with the near and dear, particularly parents and childhood friends.

