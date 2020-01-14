Sankranti celebrations off to colourful start at ‘Jatara’

The ‘Sankranti Sambaralu’ being organised by the district administration was off to a colourful start at ‘Jatara’ at Madhurawada on Wednesday.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the festival. He lit the festive bonfire, popularly known as ‘Bhogi mantalu’. Rangoli and kite-flying competitions were also organised.

Programmes galore

The ‘karrasamu,’ ‘haridasulu,’ ‘kolatam,’ ‘tappetagullu,’ ‘puliveshalu,’ boxing, and taekwondo among other events stole the show.

The Minister rode a bullock cart and visited the stalls set up by various government departments.

“Four lakh ward and village secretariat posts have been filled, besides taking up various welfare schemes in a short span after the YSRCP government assumed office. Loan waiver scheme will be implemented for the DWCRA self-help group (SHG) members soon,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao and appealed to all sections of teh society to do their bit for the development of the North Andhra region.

The Minister also gave away prizes to those who excelled in the competitions.

Welfare scheme

Participating in the programme, Anakapalle MP B.V. Satyavathi said the ‘Rythu Bharosa’ scheme would brought about a positive change in villages.

VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, Collector V. Vinay Chand and Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana also spoke on the occasion.