Sankar Foundation to launch Family Glaucoma Screening Programme in Visakhapatnam on April 30

April 29, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Sankar Foundation, an eye care hospital at Naidutota here, will launch Family Glaucoma Screening Programme on Sunday (April 30) for treating all the family members of identified glaucoma patients in the north coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh.

This programme will continue on last Sunday of every month in the hospital for the benefit of patients.

Glaucoma is a ‘silent thief of sight’ and progressive and irreversible condition and early detection and management are of utmost importance to slow or prevent vision loss, according to Dr T. Raveendra, in a release here on Saturday.