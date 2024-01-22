GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital opens new unit at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam

January 22, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A new unit of Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital was formally inaugurated by P. Doraiswamy, Brandix India Partner, at Gajuwaka here on Monday.

He was apprised of the latest facilities at the hospital and was impressed by OT equipment and other facilities at the centre. He appreciated the management of Sankar Foundation for serving society in the elimination of avoidable blindness.

Mr. Doraiswamy recalled the long association of Brandix with the Sankar Foundation in meeting the eye care needs of the poor. He hoped that Sankar Foundation would expand its services to the community further, and reach national standards in eye care management.

Dr. Prakash, Chief GM (Medical), and Dr Sarangi, GM (Medical) Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, participated as guests of honour.

Atmakuri Krishna Kumar, A Vijaya Kumar, executive trustees, K Radhakrishnan, GM (Administration and Operations), Dr Nasrin, Dr Sirisha, Dr Mamatha, Dr Subba Rao and senior officials of Sankar Foundation were present.

Earlier, Mr Doraiswamy was felicitated by Krishna Kumar, Vijaya Kumar, Radhakrishnan and K Bangar Raju, Deputy GM (PR), on the occasion.

The Gajuwaka Centre is equipped with full-fledged state-of-the art operation theatres, treatment and investigation services for all kinds of eye ailments to cater to the needs of people living in the industrial area of Gajuwaka, according to a statement issued by the hospital.

