Sankar Foundation conducts eye care education session for students in Visakhapatnam

An eye care education session was conducted by Sankar Foundation, as part of its programme for creating awareness on eye care management among schoolchildren, for the 9th class pupils of Sri Satya Sai Vidya Vihar, MVP Colony, on Tuesday.

Suparna, paediatric ophthalmologist, explained to the children about eye care management, eye diseases, performing an eye surgery and the facilities at the hospital. She cleared the doubts of the students and gave them tips on eye care.

Addressing the students, K.B.N. Manimala, Managing Trustee and Group CEO of Sankar Foundation, called upon the students to develop the qualities of charity and positive thinking apart from helping others in need. She also advised them to undergo regular eye check up to improve their vision since most of the students are spending more time on computers.