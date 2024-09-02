GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sankar Foundation celebrates 97th birth anniversary of its founder

Published - September 02, 2024 07:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 97th birth anniversary of Atmakuri Sankar Rao, the founder of Sankar Foundation, was celebrated at its campus here on Monday. Atmakuri Krishna Kumar, trustee, and K. Radhakrishnan, GM (Administration & Operations), and HODs garlanded the statue of Sankar Rao and paid floral tributes to him to mark the occasion.

Naveen Makheja, MD & CEO, South Asia LPG Company, Atul Kumar Srivastava, GM, L&T, L.S. Rao, Chief GM, GAIL, M.V.S. Murthy, GM, GAIL, S.V.S.S.N. Raju, Regional Manager, Inox Air Products, N Venkat Rao, MD, Nekkanti Sea Foods, Rokkam Rammanohar, former DRDO scientist, and Kesva Majji of Barzilai Foundation were among those who attended the birth anniversary celebrations.

The guests recalled the services rendered by the foundation in the elimination of avoidable blindness and assured that they would continue to support the foundation in future also in its journey towards excellence in eye care management.

A meeting was organised by the foundation, in which around 230 representatives of NGOs, vision centres and its supporters based in the three districts of Srikakulam, Viziangaram and Visakhapatnam participated. The best performers were felicitated for their support and services to the community. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Krishna Kumar recalled the vision and commitment of his father and expressed his gratitude to the Sankar Foundation partners who always supported the foundation since many years. Sankar Foundation achieved a milestone of performing a record number of 4,52,240 eye surgeries so far, he added.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said that the hospital was providing the best medical facilities. Earlier, Dr. T Raveendra, Prof. Krishna Prasad, Dr. Nasrin, Dr. Sirisha, Dr. Krishna and Dr. Suparna highlighted the latest facilities available at the hospital through their presentations. V Ramesh Kumar, DGM, compered the programme.

Earkier, Appala Raju, Senior Manager (Outreach), welcomed the gathering.

