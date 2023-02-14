Sankalp organises annual sports day in Visakhapatnam

February 14, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Sankalp, Visakhapatnam, a special education and advisory centre for special children of the naval community, conducted its annual sports day here on Monday. It is an initiative of the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA). The event included the lighting of the torch, drill, aerobic display and organising several games for the students.

Rear Admiral Sandeep Pradhan, Chief Staff Officer (Personnel and Administration), ENC, was the Chief Guest for the occasion. Sapna Pradhan, Group Coordinator of Sahara and Sakhi, and Commodore R. Binduraj, Chairman of Sankalp were present.