HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sankalp organises annual sports day in Visakhapatnam

February 14, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sankalp, Visakhapatnam, a special education and advisory centre for special children of the naval community, conducted its annual sports day here on Monday. It is an initiative of the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA). The event included the lighting of the torch, drill, aerobic display and organising several games for the students.

Rear Admiral Sandeep Pradhan, Chief Staff Officer (Personnel and Administration), ENC, was the Chief Guest for the occasion. Sapna Pradhan, Group Coordinator of Sahara and Sakhi, and Commodore R. Binduraj, Chairman of Sankalp were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.