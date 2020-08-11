Sanjeevini bus lacks equipment, doctors and staff at Anakapalle, alleges RTI activist

RTI activist Kandregula Venkataramana has alleged that the Sanjeevini bus allotted to Anakapalle has failed to achieve the desired result due to lack of equipment, doctors and staff.
In e-mails to the Chief Minister and the district officials on Tuesday, he alleged that the noble idea of the government to provide COVID-19 screening facility in the villages was defeated due to this. He said that the bus was meant to screen COVID-19 suspects in the rural areas of Anakapalle, Butchayyapeta, Cheedikada, Devarapalli, K. Kotapadu, Kasimkota, V. Madugula, Munagapaka, Rambilli and Elamanchili mandals.
He alleged that lack of equipment and staff resulted in the bus remaining confined to the Anakapalle depot, defeating the very objective of the government.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath