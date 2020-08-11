Sanjeevini bus lacks equipment, doctors and staff at Anakapalle, alleges RTI activist

‘The vehicle confined to the depot’

RTI activist Kandregula Venkataramana has alleged that the Sanjeevini bus allotted to Anakapalle has failed to achieve the desired result due to lack of equipment, doctors and staff.

In e-mails to the Chief Minister and the district officials on Tuesday, he alleged that the noble idea of the government to provide COVID-19 screening facility in the villages was defeated due to this. He said that the bus was meant to screen COVID-19 suspects in the rural areas of Anakapalle, Butchayyapeta, Cheedikada, Devarapalli, K. Kotapadu, Kasimkota, V. Madugula, Munagapaka, Rambilli and Elamanchili mandals.

He alleged that lack of equipment and staff resulted in the bus remaining confined to the Anakapalle depot, defeating the very objective of the government.