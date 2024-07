Sanjay Rathi has been appointed Chief Commissioner of GST and Customs, Andhra Pradesh. He assumed charge in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Mr. Sanjay, who was serving as Principal Commissioner of GST in Mumbai was promoted and transferred to Visakhapatnam. All the 26 districts in the State will be under the purview of the Chief Commissioner. He was appointed in place of Sanjay Pant, who retired after serving as the Chief Commissioner in Visakhapatnam.