Sanitation woes mount in Visakhapatnam as municipal contract workers’ strike nears a week

December 31, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The sanitation woes are mounting in Visakhapatnam city with the municipal contract workers strike nearing a week.

Though the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been deputing permanent workers, temporary staff and workers from a few wings, streets in many wards are stinking with garbage, spread by dogs and cattle.

In some areas in Gopalapatnam, Gajuwaka, Peda Gantyada the public representatives are facing the heat, with the locals questioning them about non-clearance of garbage for days.

With around 650 Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) drivers too joining the strike, garbage has been stinking in the apartments and residential colonies in the dustbins in many colonies. Some locals said that at least the number of dustbins should be increased in the colonies, as they are forced to dump wastes on the road since the dustbins were full.

“Since door-to-door garbage collection has stopped, people have been dumping wastes near the dustbins. Tonnes of wastes are lying on the roads in many colonies in my ward. Dogs and cattle have been scattering the litter. People are fearing rise in diseases now, but still the government has failed to initiate steps,” said Ward 22 Corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy.

Referring to the recent cleanliness drives taken by some YSRCP corporators, Mr. Murthy said that instead of taking up such drives, the authorities should conduct meetings with the union members and try to resolve the issues.

CPI(M) corporator B. Ganga Rao said that the government was trying to create panic among the workers by deputing police at their place of protests. He said that the workers have been demanding implementation of the promises made by the government four years ago. He said that the GVMC should conduct a meeting with all the floor leaders immediately to discuss the issue and take steps to resolve it, since people were suffering.

Meanwhile, the members of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) contract and outsourcing staff have been staging protest at the municipal sewage farm (MSF) centres, municipal offices and near zonal offices. Tense situation is arising every day, as the protestors have been trying to block vehicles when GVMC is trying to depute them for sanitation works.

On Sunday, the contract workers have blocked the convoy of Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri when he was returning home from a temple near an MSF Centre in One Town area. Mr. Dharmasri spoke to the workers and convinced them that the government would definitely resolve their issues very soon.

Meanwhile, the GVMC has been deputing permanent workers, temporary staff and regular garbage truck drivers to clear the garbage and ensuring that garbage is cleared. The authorities are seeking support of the citizens and asking them not to dump wastes on roads.