Sanitation to be priority for new GVMC Commissioner

G. Lakshmisha

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 October 2021 18:09 IST

I will strive hard for development of city in all aspects: Lakshmisha

G. Lakshmisha took charge as the new Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner here on Saturday.

Addressing the media after assuming the office, Mr. Lakshmisha thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving him the opportunity to serve the GVMC. A 2013-batch IAS officer, he said that for the first time, he will be working in the urban development wing. “Compared to my previous posts, this is a different posting and will be a different experience. I would strive hard for development of the city in all aspects by coordinating with all the departments of the GVMC. I also seek cooperation from citizens, public representatives, officials, GVMC staff, NGOs and others,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

When questioned about his priorities, Mr. Lakshmisha said that sanitation will be the first priority for any municipal corporation.

He had earlier worked as Joint Collector, East Godavari district, and Project Officer, ITDA, Parvathipuram. Last week, the State government had transferred him as the GVMC Commissioner, while the earlier Commissioner G. Srijana was posted as Director, Industries.