Sanitation staff to go on strike from Monday in Visakhapatnam

GVMC making alternative arrangements, says Chief Medical Officer

Alleging that the State government has completely failed to address their long-pending issues, the contract and outsourced sanitation staff of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) are going for strike from Monday.

On Monday, sanitation staff from all the wards are going to stage protests in their wards and then reach the Collector’s office, where they propose to stage an agitation against the government.

Honorary president of GVMC Contract Workers Union (CITU) P. Venkat Reddy said that the strike was being organised on the call given by State Municipal Workers Joint Action Committee (JAC). Under the GVMC limits, 5,412 contract workers (Public Health), around 800 permanent staff and 700 CLAP vehicle drivers would also take part in the protest, he said.

According to Mr. Venkat Reddy, the State government was not showing any interest in solving their problems. The government was not paying health allowance of about ₹6,000, failed to regularise contract workers and to pay equal wages for equal work. He also demanded that Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) be scrapped and the government must revert to the Old Pension Scheme. The government must also resolve issues pertaining to D.A arears, health cards, leave encashment and issues pertaining to pensioners, he said.

GVMC Chief Medical Officer K.S.L.G. Sastry said that the civic body has sought police protection to ensure that garbage collection vehicles were not obstructed. Steps were being taken by the civic body to maintain sanitation. He said that permanent workers were not taking part in the strike. They have also asked the CLAP vehicle drivers not to take part in the strike. If required, additional manpower may also be deployed, he said.