Sanitary workers continue spraying operations

Spraying of sodium hypochlorite solution by the sanitary workers of GVMC and using fire tenders to sanitise continued in parts of the city on Monday.

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao participated in the spraying at Pitanidibba, Ward Boys' Street and in the vicinity of KGH. He urged people to cooperate in the fight against COVID-19 as the government was supplying essential commodities. The distribution of welfare pensions and ₹1,000 as financial assistance would be taken up in the first week of next month, he said. Zone Commissioner Venkateswara Rao and biologist K. Pydiraju participated. Spraying of the chemical was also taken up at the shelter for homeless in TSR Complex, NAD Junction, Gopalapatnam, Visalakshinagar and P.M Palem.