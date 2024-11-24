ADVERTISEMENT

Sanghamitra Rural Development Society celebrates 20th anniversary

Published - November 24, 2024 09:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Children performing ‘kolatam’ as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of Sangamithra Rural Develoopment Society at K. Kotapadu in Anakapalli district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The 20th anniversary celebrations of Sanghamitra Rural Development Society (SRDS) was held at K. Kotapadu in Anakapalli district on Sunday.

SRDS founder Bandaru Ramachandra Rao, who is a Professor at the Government ENT Hospital in Visakhapatnam, recalled the services being rendered by the society for the benefit of rural students during the last two decades and said that it was made possible due to the cooperation and assistance of people from various walks of life like doctors, teachers and business persons.

Children and students from K. Kotapadu and surrounding villages attended the programme. Girls presented ‘kolatam’ dance and cultural programmes were organised as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations.

The society has been organising medical camps for villagers at K. Kotapadu and neighbouring villages, special classes for students of government schools in rural areas, coaching classes for rural students attending competitive examinations and giving scholarships to rural students, who passed with the highest marks to motivate other students to work hard, for the last 20 years .

Rayapureddy Srinivasa Varaprasad Basavaraju of Padmapujitha Auto Finance, Dr. Bandaru Madhusudhana Patrudu, cardiologist, Lekkala Gurunath, astrology expert, Vinod Balu and B. Appalanaidu were among those participated

SRDS secretary Bonthu Mangapathi was present.

