Sand to be delivered at doorstep of consumers from today

Sand will be delivered at the doorstep of consumers as part of the ‘Inti Vaddake Isuka’ scheme, with effect from Wednesday (January 22).

Consumers in the requirement of sand can log on to http://sand.ap.gov.in and register their details. They need to pay the prescribed fee towards transportation and sand cost online. After registration, the consumers will get an SMS and the sand will be supplied within 72 hours at their doorstep.

Eight stock points

Eight stock depots have been set up in Visakhapatnam district. Those are Kummaripalem (Bhimili mandal), Mudasorlova, Aganampudi, Narsapuram (Chodavaram mandal), Duppituru (Atchutapuram mandal), Koduru (Anakapalle mandal), Gubbada (Narsipatnam mandal) and at Nakkapalli.

Joint Collector L. Shiva Shankar held a review meeting with the officials of Mines and Geology, Transport, Police and A. P. Mineral Development Corporation on Tuesday and fixed rates for supply of sand at the doorstep of consumers, based on the quantity and distance from stock yards.