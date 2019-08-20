Sand supply to resume from today

In a good news to the construction sectors, sand supply that has almost come to a standstill for a while will resume from the government stock point at Mudasarlova from Tuesday.

Announcing this, Joint Collector L. Siva Sankar who visited the stock point on Monday, briefed about the procedure for obtaining sand. The supply would be made from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Procedure

An application seeking sand supply, along with a photo of the construction site, copies of plan approval, Aadhaar card and ration card details, should be submitted at the Mines Department’s office at M.V.P. Colony. Officials of revenue, police, mines departments and the city planning wing will scrutinise the applications. After obtaining an approval, a payment of ₹4,500 for a unit (three cubic metres) of sand need to be paid at the office.

Helpline

The receipt should be submitted at the stock point at Mudasarlova where officials of the revenue, police and mines departments will be present.

In case of any problem at the stock point, the control room at the Mines Department can be reached by dialling the phone number 9949565479. For transport, consumers need to contact secretary of the Lorry Transporters Association K. Ramana on 7674922888. For supply for second time, a fresh application, along with the photo of the work completed, need to be submitted at the office of the Assistant Director, Mines.

According to Assistant Director, Mines, Tammu Naidu, 84 units of sand is available for supply.