Sanction CGHS hospital to Vizag, BMS appeals to Finance Minister

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 August 2021 01:07 IST

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (AP) has appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to ensure that a super specialty CGHS Hospital is granted to the city as there are nearly one lakh ESIC-covered employees and an equal number of CGHS-covered pensioners, in and around Visakhapatnam.

In a memorandum submitted to the Finance Minister, BMS State general secretary M.V.S. Naidu said that due to the effort of former MP K. Haribabu, a CGHS Wellness Centre was established in the city and is functioning. During the pandemic situation, none of the CGHS hospitals were giving cashless treatments.

He noted that a 350-bed super-speciality ESIC Hospital was granted and foundation stone was laid at Sheelanagar five years ago but the construction has not started to this day. He sought the Union Finance Minister’s intervention to get the project started early. He also sought that the bank interest rates for senior citizens should be protected as they are dependent on it for their sustenance.