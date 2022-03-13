Sanchar Nigam Executives Association national conference to be organised in Visakhapatnam on April 12, 13

Special Correspondent March 13, 2022 20:21 IST

Over 500 delegates are expected to take part in it

The 31 st All India conference of Sanchar Nigam Executives Association (SNEA) will be held at Andhra University Convention Centre on Beach Road here on April 12 and 13. Over 500 delegates from all over India are expected to participate in the conference. SNEA A.P. Circle organised a circle executive committee meeting at the TLN Sabha Hall of AU on Sunday to deliberate on the latest issues in BSNL and formation of a committee for the smooth conduct of the forthcoming conference. SNEA general secretary K. Sebastian, Chief General Manager of AP Circle Abraham Vinodh and SNEA AP Circle secretary J. Umamaheswara Rao, district secretaries, circle office-bearers and central working committee members attended the meeting, according to M. Satya Prasad, Joint Secretary (south) of SNEA. A poster on the forthcoming conference was released on the occasion.



