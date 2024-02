February 27, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Sanapala Chandra Mouli is the new chairman of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), according to a G.O. issued on Tuesday by the State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Y. Srilakshmi. He was the YSRCP north convenor and the secretary of the party earlier.

