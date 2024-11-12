 />
Samudrayaan Mission will establish India as a significant contributor to deep-sea research, says scientist

Published - November 12, 2024 11:25 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Samudrayaan Mission will establish India as a significant contributor to deep-sea research and strengthen the nation’s oceanic knowledge and technological capability, said GITAM School of Science Dean K.S. Krishna, who is scientist in Earth & Ocean sciences, here on Tuesday.

While addressing the students in the Regional Children Science Congress, he briefed about the importance of ocean research. He observed that the oceans, covering over 70% of earth’s surface, remains one of the planet’s last frontiers, promising to reveal new wonders with each expedition. He said that exploring the deep sea pushes the boundaries of biological research and deepens our understanding of Earth’s ecosystems. He expressed that the data gathered through Samudrayan will enhance India’s ocean resources management, contribute to environmental research and pave the way for sustainable exploitation of deep-sea resources.

He said that oceans will play an increasingly critical role in supporting human life over the next 200 years, making deep-sea exploration and research essential for sustainable development and survival.

Prof. Krishna’s also explained the mechanisms behind continental drift, where continents gradually move across the Earth’s surface. He captivated young minds by discussing the extraordinary survival of life in the deep-sea environment and shared fascinating insights into how unique organisms thrive in areas where sunlight cannot reach and temperatures can soar to plus 1,400° near hydrothermal vents.

National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) Chief Scientist and GITAM Adjunct Professor V.V.S.S. Sarma briefed about the challenges and opportunities in ocean research.

Published - November 12, 2024 11:25 pm IST

