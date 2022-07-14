Samsung launches Galaxy M13 series smartphones in Visakhapatnam

Consumer electronics major Samsung on Thursday announced the launch of Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 smartphones in the city.

Addressing the media after the launch, Mahesh Alanthat, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said the latest additions to the popular Galaxy M series promise ‘unprecedented style and unmatched experiences’ to meet the needs of all.

“To take forward the Galaxy M legacy, we are launching Galaxy M13 series in India. Galaxy M13 5G comes with 11 5G band support, making consumers ready for the future,” he said.

Other features include Auto Data Switching, 12GB RAM with RAM Plus and 6000mAh battery.