Samsung facility at Govt. ITI

MP K. Haribabu on Saturday said Samsung had decided to invest ₹60 lakh on a new facility at Government ITI, Kancharapalem in the city to train youth to provide them employment opportunities.

He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating a job mela organised by him in association with Synchro Serve Skill Development Institute at his office near Kailasagiri. The mela evoked a big response with 25 companies including ICICI, Paytm, Genpact, Tech Mahindra and Apollo Pharma, participating with job offers in BPO, marketing, logistics, finance and sales. Hundreds of youth including masters and engineer degree holders took part.

He said Samsung would also invest in labs and e-class rooms at the ITI. It will absorb 70 to 80% of students. Each batch will have intake of 20 students. Samsung will also train the teachers of ITI. The ITI has also signed MoU with Matuti and Toyota for offering jobs in painting and denting.

Stating that the Centre had created a separate ministry for skill development and entrepreneurship due to twin strategy of skill upgradation and increasing employment quotient of youth, he said their initiative led to employment of 90% of 115 10th pass-out tribal students from Paderu and Araku Valley in a mobile phone company at Sri City.

Mr. Haribabu said holding job melas at his office was a regular affair and they had been conducting such programmes several times during past three years. He said they had also created database of employers looking for locals for recruitment.