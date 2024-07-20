ADVERTISEMENT

Sampath Kumar is the new GVMC Commissioner

Published - July 20, 2024 10:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

P. Sampath kumar

A 2016 batch IAS officer P. Sampath Kumar has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The State Government has issued orders to this effect on Saturday.

At present, he is serving as Joint Collector and Additional District Magistrate in NTR district.

C.M. Saikanth Varma, who was serving as the GVMC Commissioner since April 2023 was transferred by the State government recently. District Collector Harendhira Prasad took charge as in-charge GVMC commissioner a few days ago.

