GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sampath Kumar is the new GVMC Commissioner

Published - July 20, 2024 10:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
P. Sampath kumar

P. Sampath kumar

A 2016 batch IAS officer P. Sampath Kumar has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The State Government has issued orders to this effect on Saturday.

At present, he is serving as Joint Collector and Additional District Magistrate in NTR district.

C.M. Saikanth Varma, who was serving as the GVMC Commissioner since April 2023 was transferred by the State government recently. District Collector Harendhira Prasad took charge as in-charge GVMC commissioner a few days ago.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.