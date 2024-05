The Sambalpur-Kacheguda summer special express, scheduled for two trips in June, has been cancelled due to poor patronage, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Saandeep here on Tuesday.

Train no, 08325 Sambalpur –Kacheguda Summer Special express, scheduled to leave Sambalpur on June 17 and 24, and 08326 Kacheguda –Sambalpur Summer Special express, leaving Kacheguda on June 18 and 25, will be cancelled.