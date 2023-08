August 26, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Two senior officials from SAMARTH Udyog Bharat 4.0, an industry 4.0 initiative of Ministry of Heavy Industries, Sadashiv Padhee (executive director) and Rajesh Pahadi (head – operations), visited Andhra University here on Saturday to identify a suitable site for establishing Industry 4.0 centre, and evaluate its capabilities. They met Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy and Registrar V. Krishna Mohan. Prof. Hanumanthu Purushotham prepared the report for the ₹3 crore project.