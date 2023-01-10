HamberMenu
Samara Yatra-2.0 will be organised in Andhra Pradesh on Special Category Status from Jan. 20, says Chalasani Srinivas

‘The failures of Central and State governments on the issue will be discussed during the yatra’

January 10, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Prathyeka Hodha Sadhana Samithi convenor Chalasani Srinivas addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh Prathyeka Hodha Sadhana Samithi convenor Chalasani Srinivas addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Visakhapatnam

Samara Yatra-2.0 with students and youth would be organised across the State from January 20 to February 4, Chalasani Srinivas, president of Pratyeka Hodha, Vibhajana Haameela Sadhana Samiti said here on Tuesday. The failures of Central and State governments on the Special Category Status (SCS) issue would be discussed during the Yatra, he added.

The Yatra will begin at Hindupur on January 20 and conclude in Icchapuram in Srikakulam district on February 4. It will be held in Visakhapatnam on February 1, he said while clarifying that the Yatra is not a political meeting, but students and youth organisations of various regional and national political parties have expressed their support to make this programme a success.

“If the SCS is achieved, more than 1 lakh youth will get employment opportunities in the State, which will even become a hub for young entrepreneurs,” Mr. Srinivas said.

Mr. Srinivas invited Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan to join the youths participating in the Yatra and advised him to quit the BJP alliance by remembering his words like `Paachipoyina Laddu’ against BJP and Narendra Modi in the past.

With regards to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mr. Srinivas said that despite having 32 MPs in both houses, the CM failed to get SCS.

“If anyone speaks in favour of privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant, the forum will declare those as traitors of Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Srinivas said.

The forum will not comment on alliances of political parties including if there is an alliance between Jana Sena Party and Telugu Desam Party, but they should work towards fulfilment of the SCS for the State. He said that the State government should focus on funds for North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema instead of misleading people in the name of three capitals, he said.

