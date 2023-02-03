Samara Yatra 2.0 reaches city, urges youth to fight for SCS

February 03, 2023 03:34 am | Updated 03:34 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

Samara Yatra 2.0, a youth-led agitation which began on January 20 in Hindupur of Anantapur district, reached Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The yatra, which is being organised by Pratyeka Hodha, Vibhajana Haameela Sadhana Samiti, entered Anakapalli on Thursday morning and then Visakhapatnam, before leaving for Vizianagaram on Thursday night.

Samiti president Chalasani Srinivas said that the issue of Special Category Status (SCS) is being discussed during the yatra.

In Visakhapatnam, Mr. Srinivas urged students and youth to fight for Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh, saying it is the only option for employment generation and economic growth in the State.

Mr. Srinivas said that Union Budget-2023 is a pro-corporate budget and the State has not got any special allocations and announcements.

Participants of the yatra met the members of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee who are on a dharna at Kurmannapalem, where Mr. Srinivas advised them to organise a bus yatra covering all parts of the State to make the people aware of their plight.

Mr. Srinivas held a meeting at Gandhi Statue with the support of CPI(M) leaders Ch. Narasinga Rao. Later, they tried to enter the Andhra University campus but were not allowed by the security personnel.

“The yatra has so far covered all the universities, but we had a bitter experience at Andhra University. The varsity’s Vice-Chancellor Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy seems to be opposing SCS and supporting the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant by not allowing them on the campus,” Mr. Srinivas said.

AU SFI secretary P. Surya said that the student unions supported the yatra, which would end on February 4 at Ichhapuram in Srikakulam district.