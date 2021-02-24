Samantakamani is TDP’s Mayor candidate

Former Union Minister P.Ashok Gajapathi Raju introducing Mayor candidate Kandi Samantakamani to the media in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

VIZIANAGARAM

24 February 2021 11:24 IST

Party feels it prevents infighting for the post

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) senior leader Kandi Murali Naidu’s wife K. Samantakamani has been named as Mayor’s candidate for elections for Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation.

Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and TDP-Vizianagaram In-charge Aditi Gajapathi Raju on Tuesday hoped that the voters would ensure victory for TDP candidates in all divisions and make Ms. Samantakamani as Mayor of the Fort City.

The party decided to announce the name well in advance to avoid speculation and infighting among the leaders for the coveted post. Speaking to media here, Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju sought cooperation from people as well as TDP leaders and activists for the candidate’s victory.

