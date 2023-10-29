ADVERTISEMENT

Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra enters Bheemili

October 29, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The YSR Congress Party’s Samajika Sadhikara Yatra was in Bheemili Assembly Constituency on Saturday, having covered Icchapuram Assembly constituency in Srikakulam district and Gajapatinagaram in Vizianagaram district over the past two days.

Prominent YSRCP leaders, including ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Seediri Appalaraju, Meruga Nagarjuna and Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao; Visakhapatnam regional coordinator Y.V. Subbareddy; and Bheemili MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao participated in the yatra.

The day began with a media interaction at the YSR Congress Party office, followed by a roadshow from Maddilapalem to Chandrapalem ZP High School. At the school, the party leaders interacted with students.

Subsequently, a bike rally was taken out from the convention hall at Madhurawada to Tagarapuvalasa, where cultural activities and, later, a public meeting were organised.

Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao credited Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with initiating revolutionary changes through the Nadu-Nedu programme. Jagan’s efforts made English education accessible to the poor.

Local MLA Srinivas stressed the necessity for Jagan’s return to power and said that the union of the TDP, the Jana Sena Party and the Left was an attempt to thwart Jagan’s leadership.

Minister Merugu Nagarjuna recalled an offensive statement made by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Nai Brahmins and accused him of financial impropriety and deceiving the public under the guise of development.

