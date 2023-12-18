ADVERTISEMENT

Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan employees in Andhra Pradesh to go on indefinite strike from December 20

December 18, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The employees of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan have reiterated their decision go on an indefinite strike from December 20, if the government failed to provide a solution to their demands by then.

The demands include payment of pending wage arrears, hike in wages and regularisation of their services. The employees, affiliated to the AP Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Contract and Outsourcing Employees Federation, affiliated to APSGC & OEF, said that they had served a strike notice to the government on November 20. On December 4, protests were held at district headquarters and on December 11, protests were held in Vijayawada, and a pen down strike was being observed from December 16 but the government failed to respond to their demands.

They said that all the employees would participate in the strike from December 20, if the government failed to solve their demands by then.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US