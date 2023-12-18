Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan employees in Andhra Pradesh to go on indefinite strike from December 20

December 18, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The employees of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan have reiterated their decision go on an indefinite strike from December 20, if the government failed to provide a solution to their demands by then.

The demands include payment of pending wage arrears, hike in wages and regularisation of their services. The employees, affiliated to the AP Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Contract and Outsourcing Employees Federation, affiliated to APSGC & OEF, said that they had served a strike notice to the government on November 20. On December 4, protests were held at district headquarters and on December 11, protests were held in Vijayawada, and a pen down strike was being observed from December 16 but the government failed to respond to their demands.

They said that all the employees would participate in the strike from December 20, if the government failed to solve their demands by then.