‘Sam No Varunah’ car rally begins from Visakhapatnam

March 31, 2023 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Prior to flagging off the rally, the Chief of Staff interacted with all participants and congratulated them on their participation

The Hindu Bureau

Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan flagging off the Visakhapatnam to Tirunelveli leg of the Sam No Varunah Car Rally in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, Vice-Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, flagged off the Visakhapatnam to Tirunelveli leg of the ‘Sam No Varunah’ car rally in the city on Thursday.

A team of 36 participants including officers, sailors and Naval Wives Welfare Association (NWWA) members from Eastern Naval Command (ENC) and naval veterans are participating in this leg of the expedition in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, covering a distance around 1,770 km.

Prior to flagging off the rally, the Chief of Staff interacted with all participants and congratulated them on their participation. The participants undertook several outreach programmes in the city including a beach clean-up drive at R.K. Beach and an outreach programme at an orphanage in Gajuwaka. The rally is scheduled to halt at Machillipatnam on Thursday transiting via Kakinada and Bhimavaram.

This leg of the rally will culminate in Tirunelveli on April 3, after undertaking many outreach programmes enroute including beach clean-up drives, and Agnipath and Naval recruitment awareness drives at schools and colleges.

