Salt of the earth: Anakapalli’s time-honoured tradition faces modern challenges with hopes of a bountiful harvest

As the salt production season commences in January, raw salt cultivators in Anakapalli district are actively preparing the salt pans.

Cultivators have initiated preparations including inviting Tamil Nadu salt farmers on a contractual basis until the season concludes in June. Coastal areas famous for salt cultivation in the district include Vadacheepurupalli, Pudimadaka and Revu Polavaram.

B. Ramakrishna, a salt farmer from Parawada, said that the field is ready for salt cultivation starting in January. Depending on favourable weather conditions, cultivation will extend until June or until the onset of the southwest monsoon, aiming for desired results.

“Last summer, we faced reduced yields due to incessant rain. We are hoping for better returns this time. Our region, in close proximity to the NTPC Simhadri Power Station, has a rich history of salt cultivation spanning centuries. However, the acreage is gradually diminishing due to shifts in professions, and younger generations are less inclined to pursue salt farming for their livelihoods. Consequently, the cultivated area has dwindled to 20-30% of what at one time used to be spread across one lakh acres,” Mr. Ramakrishna explained to The Hindu.

Around 300 farmers are engaged in salt production across nearly 700 acres of salt pans in the district. Each farmer typically has a minimum of two bore-wells for extracting saline water from the ground. The water collected is stored in reservoirs and then released to the salt pans through mini-canals or pipes based on specific needs. The process of transforming water into raw salt usually takes five to 10 days, influenced by various weather conditions.

B. Ramu Naidu, a salt cultivator from Oda Cheepurupalli, emphasised the importance of dry weather without rain for successful salt cultivation. With favourable conditions, farmers can expect a profit of ₹50,000 per acre, producing approximately 1,500 quintals of salt per acre. The harvested salt finds markets in neighbouring Odisha and Chhattisgarh, in addition to local areas. It serves various purposes, including industrial use, preservation, and in fish processing units. At the farm, a farmer sells 80 kg of raw salt for ₹250-270.

“The labour aspect is crucial for optimal salt cultivation, so we generally hire skilled salt farmers from Tamil Nadu for the season. They are experts in the profession. Each Tamil farmer is paid ₹18,000 per month, which is exclusive of expenses incurred on their food, accommodation and transport charges,” Mr. Ramu Naidu said.